Shutterstock
Understanding The FutureThink December 19, 2016 2 Comments on Understanding The Future 257
By now, we generally anticipate a future that includes self-driving cars, artificial intelligence and other advancements. And that means now is the time to prepare for the effect these leaps forward will have on our lives. Futurist Amy Webb joins us to talk about getting ready for what’s to come, which she writes about in “The Signals Are Talking: Why Today’s Fringe Is Tomorrow’s Mainstream” (PublicAffairs).
-
Eddie Robles
-
Eddie Robles