Home > Think >  December 19, 2016  >  Understanding The Future
Understanding The Future

Think December 19, 2016 2 Comments on Understanding The Future 257
[Download MP3]

By now, we generally anticipate a future that includes self-driving cars, artificial intelligence and other advancements. And that means now is the time to prepare for the effect these leaps forward will have on our lives. Futurist Amy Webb joins us to talk about getting ready for what’s to come, which she writes about in “The Signals Are Talking: Why Today’s Fringe Is Tomorrow’s Mainstream” (PublicAffairs).

  • Eddie Robles

    Listening now. This is great stuf

  • Eddie Robles

    What were the first places to look for patents and begin fringe sketching? I began listening when Amy mentioned Jstore and Arxiv(?). Going to get the book as well. I hope that this is a recorded show.

