 Skip Navigation
KERA
DONATE WATCH LISTEN
Home > Think >  December 21, 2016  >  Drilling In Canada’s Tar Sands
shutterstock_115189144

Shutterstock

Drilling In Canada’s Tar Sands

Think December 21, 2016 No Comments on Drilling In Canada’s Tar Sands 59
[Download MP3]

Canada’s tar sands contain some of the world’s dirtiest oil. That doesn’t mean energy companies aren’t interested in excavating it, though. We’ll talk about the effect that drilling for oil in Alberta will have on climate change with Neela Banerjee, who writes about the topic for InsideClimate News. We’ll also get the perspective of Alan Jeffers, Exxon mobile media relations manager, about the company’s role in the dialogue about the risks of climate change.

Art & Seek
KERA News
KXT
NPR PBS
PRX BBC
APM PRI