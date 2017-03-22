 Skip Navigation
KERA
DONATE WATCH LISTEN
Home > News Alert > LIVE VIDEO: Watch Senate committee hearings for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch

LIVE VIDEO: Watch Senate committee hearings for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch

News Alert March 22, 2017 No Comments on LIVE VIDEO: Watch Senate committee hearings for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch 33
Art & Seek
KERA News
KXT
NPR PBS
PRX BBC
APM PRI