Jacques Marquis, The Cliburn

Jacques Marquis details the process of choosing 30 of the world’s most gifted pianists to compete for gold in the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. Learn how Van Cliburn’s historic win of the Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow in 1958 led to international fame and the creation of the competition that bears his name. Marquis details programs The Cliburn has developed to make classical music more accessible.

Watch the full episode:



Aired: May 5

7:30 p.m.

KERA TV