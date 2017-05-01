 Skip Navigation
KERA
DONATE WATCH LISTEN
Home > CEO > Jacques Marquis, The Cliburn

Jacques Marquis, The Cliburn

CEO 319

Jacques Marquis details the process of choosing 30 of the world’s most gifted pianists to compete for gold in the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. Learn how Van Cliburn’s historic win of the Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow in 1958 led to international fame and the creation of the competition that bears his name. Marquis details programs The Cliburn has developed to make classical music more accessible.

Watch the full episode:


Aired: May 5
7:30 p.m.
KERA TV

Art & Seek
KERA News
KXT
NPR PBS
PRX BBC
APM PRI