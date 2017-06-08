Skip Navigation
Alert
Watch Live
: James Comey Testifies Before Senate Committee On Russia, Election
DONATE
WATCH
LISTEN
Menu
Home
Television
Television
Schedule
Watch Video
KERA on demand
CEO
with Lee Cullum
KERA Kids 13.2
KERA Create 13.3
Tellyspotting
Productions
Producer Resources
KERA Passport
Radio
Radio
Schedule
Listen
Podcasts
KERA Mobile App
Think
with Krys Boyd
Anything You Ever Wanted To Know
with Jeff Whittington
News
Art&Seek
Kids
Education
KXT 91.7
About
Desc example
About
Staff Bios
Management-Board
Meetings
CAB
Reports/Financials
Jobs
Directions
Contact
DONATE
Home
>
News Alert
>
Watch Live
: James Comey Testifies Before Senate Committee On Russia, Election
Watch Live
: James Comey Testifies Before Senate Committee On Russia, Election
News Alert
June 8, 2017
No Comments
on
Watch Live
: James Comey Testifies Before Senate Committee On Russia, Election
4
Share:
Watch Live
: James Comey Testifies Before Senate Committee On Russia, Election
:+http%3A%2F%2Fwww.kera.org%2F2017%2F06%2F08%2Fwatch-live-james-comey-testifies-before-senate-committee-on-russia-election%2F" title="Twitter" target="_blank">
Watch Live
: James Comey Testifies Before Senate Committee On Russia, Election
" title="Pinterest" target="_blank">
Column1
News
Health/Science: Breakthroughs
Education: Class of ’17
Elections
Region/State
Art&Seek
Commentaries
Radio
Schedule
Listen Live
Podcasts
KERA Mobile App
Think
Column2
Television
Schedule
Programs A-Z
Watch Video
About
Staff Bios
Sign up for the KERA Insider
News Releases
Jobs at KERA
Contact KERA
Privacy Policy
Discussion Guidelines
FCC Public Inspection File
Column3
Donate
Give to KERA Radio
Give to KERA Television
Friends of KERA/KXT
Jim Lehrer Roundtable
Ralph B. Rogers Legacy Society
Donate your Vehicle
Matching Gifts
Corporate Sponsorship
Volunteer
Members Page
Member Rewards
Membership Contest Rules