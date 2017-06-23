PREVIEW

Episode airs: July 7, 2017

7:30pm

KERA TV

Commercial Metals Company recycles metal, manufactures steel and fabricates products for construction across the country and around the globe. CEO Joe Alvarado says that despite a substantial drop in earnings after the crash of 2008 and fierce market dominance from China, the firm’s margins are improving.

Go with host Lee Cullum inside CMC’s Fort Worth recycling center where the company’s century-old scrap metal side of the business endures.