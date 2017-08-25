 Skip Navigation
KERA
CEO > Barclay Berdan, Texas Health Resources

Barclay Berdan, Texas Health Resources

CEO 11

Watch a preview:

Air date: Friday, Sept. 1, 2017
7:30pm
KERA TV

Texas Health Resources CEO, Barclay Berdan, details the complexities of providing care to more North Texas patients than any other system. Learn how an alliance with UT Southwestern is designed to integrate care, improve reporting and track patient outcomes. Berdan shares lessons learned from the Ebola crisis that hit Texas Health Presbyterian in 2014, just three weeks into his position as CEO.

