The Vietnam War on KERATelevision September 21, 2017 No Comments on The Vietnam War on KERA 29
The Vietnam War is a ten-part, 18-hour documentary film series directed by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick. In an immersive 360-degree narrative, Burns and Novick tell the epic story of the Vietnam War as it has never before been told on film. Scroll below to find out when to watch the film on KERA TV, how to stream online and more.
Watch on KERA TV:
Episode 1, Déjá Vu (1858-1961)
Sunday, Sept. 17 at 7pm & 8:30pm; Sunday, Sept. 24 at 10am
Episode 2, Riding the Tiger (1961-1963)
Monday, Sept. 18 at 7pm & 9pm; Sunday, Sept. 24 at 11:30am
Episode 3, The River Styx (January 1964-December 1965)
Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 7pm & 9pm; Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1pm
Episode 4, Resolve (January 1966-June 1967)
Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 7pm & 9pm; Sunday, Sept. 24 at 3pm
Episode 5, This Is What We Do (July 1967-December 1967)
Thursday, Sept. 21 at 7pm & 9pm; Sunday, Sept. 24 at 5pm
Episode 6, Things Fall Apart (January 1968-July 1968)
Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7pm & 9pm
Episode 7, The Veneer of Civilization (June 1968-May 1969)
Monday, Sept. 25 at 7pm & 9pm
Episode 8, The History of the World (April 1969-May 1970)
Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 7pm & 9pm
Episode 9, A Disrespectful Loyalty (May 1970-March 1973)
Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 7pm & 9pm
Episode 10, The Weight of Memory (March 1973-Onward)
Thursday, Sept. 28 at 7pm & 9pm
Watch on KERA Passport:
All 10 episodes of The Vietnam War will be avialable on KERA Passport beginning September 17, 2017 through December 31, 2017. To activate your Passport account, or to become a member, click here.
Watch Think with Krys Boyd:
Ahead of the film’s premiere, filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick sat down with host Krys Boyd to discuss the scope of the film. Listen to the Think interview here, or watch on KERA TV at the following times:
Part 1 — Monday, Sept. 18 at 8:30pm
Part 2 — Thursday, Sept. 21 at 8:30pm
Available Versions of The Vietnam War:
Watch the explicit language version here.
Watch in Spanish here.
Watch in Vietnamese here.