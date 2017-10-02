Mandy Ginsberg, Match Group AmericasCEO 26
Watch a preview of the Oct. 6, 2017, episode:
CEO host Lee Cullum goes inside the business of matchmaking with Mandy Ginsberg, CEO of Match Group Americas. The company’s flagship brand, Match.com, was first to the online dating scene in 1995. Ginsberg says innovating through technology is crucial in an increasingly competitive market.
When to watch on KERA TV
Friday, Oct. 6, at 7:30pm
Sunday, Oct. 8, at 10:30am
Monday, Oct. 9, at 10:00pm
Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 1:30am
When to listen on KERA FM
Sunday, Oct. 8, at 5pm
» Listen on 90.1 FM, here on kera.org or on the KERA app.