Home > Think >  December 19, 2016  >  The Politics Of Intelligence
The Politics Of Intelligence

Think December 19, 2016 No Comments on The Politics Of Intelligence 357
In a recent interview with Fox News, President-Elect Donald Trump said it’s unnecessary for him to receive the daily intelligence briefing. And he’s been skeptical of the CIA’s investigation into Russian influence on the presidential election. Joshua Rovner, chair of International Politics and National Security at SMU, joins us to talk about what’s at stake if the future president ignores the intelligence community.

