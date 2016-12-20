Shutterstock
The Science Of Whiskey
Whether in a hot toddy or on the rocks, there’s a good chance whiskey will be poured during this month’s holiday parties. Firestone and Robertson Distilling Company head distiller Rob Arnold and TCU chemistry professor Eric Simanek join us to talk about how grain and water combine to make bourbon, rye and scotch. They explain the process in “Shots of Knowledge: The Science of Whiskey” (TCU Press).