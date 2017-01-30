Mico Rodriguez, Mesero

Feb. 3

7:30 p.m.

KERA TV

In the February episode of CEO, host Lee Cullum speaks with restaurateur Mico Rodriguez, who uses creativity and an eye for design in his Mesero restaurants. Rodriguez launched Mi Cocina, Taco Diner and The Mercury with his M Crowd partners prior to their public and painful split. Mico details his personal struggles during his journey out of a dark chapter. The Mesero brand is expanding from four locations to six with upcoming openings in Plano and Ft. Worth.

Watch the preview: