M. Mansoor Ahsan, Bridgefarmer & Associates

April 7

7:30 p.m.

KERA TV

Mansoor Ahsan and Bridgefarmer & Associates help keep people moving, designing and building highways, rail lines and bridges. The firm stands to benefit from proposed increases in federal funds for infrastructure projects. But Ahsan shares his concerns about recruiting and retaining talent from abroad if the government tightens work-visa programs. Learn how Bridgefarmer has helped ease North Texas mobility issues with projects like the LBJ Express, DART’s Orange Line and the DFW Connector.

