Fehmi Karahan of The Karahan Companies details his vision of urbanism for host Lee Cullum. Learn how Karahan partnered with other top developers and landed the coveted Legacy West development in Plano, home to corporations, restaurants and residents. Karahan also shares his personal journey — leaving Turkey to further his education in New York when a visit to Texas prompted a change of plans.



